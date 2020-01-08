Annual Robbie Burns Dinner at the Legion

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Annual Robbie Burns Dinner is being held at the Legion this year as a way to remember the late poet who wrote many Scottish poems.

Tradition is to hold suppers near the poet’s birthday, on the 25th of January as a celebration of life. This year’s dinner is being held Saturday, January 25th, 2020. Doors open at 6:00 pm with dinner at 7:00 pm.

- Advertisement -

The dinner is presented by the North Peace Shrine Club and the Fort St. John Masons who are encouraging attendee’s who own a kilt to wear them this night.

For supper, roast beef, turnips and potatoes (also known as neeps and tatties) salads will be served and haggis that is optional for those that like it. Haggis is a traditional Scottish dish made up of a sheep’s heart, liver and lungs, along with onion, oatmeal, spices and salt all cooked in its stomach.

There will be a chance for those of age to try Athelbrose, a Scottish honey and cream liquor, made with Scotch whisky, said to be like Scottish Bailey’s.

Organizers share there will be a cash bar and non-alcoholic drinks for those who can’t or don’t drink.

For entertainment, the Fort St John Rotary Pipe Band will be playing for us, we will have the Fort St John Highland Dance School performing, and then we will have a DJ for a dance.

The night includes entertainment by the Fort St. John Rotary Pipe Band and the Fort St. John Highland Dance School and a DJ for the evening dance.

There will be a silent auction raising funds for the Shriners Hospital for Children.

Tickets are $65 and can be purchased at MLA Dan Davies Office, MNP or call (250) 263-0101

To view the FB Page; CLICK HERE