Applications now open for BC Parks Student Ranger Program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Applications are now open for the B.C. Parks Student Ranger Program.

According to the Province, now in its third season, the Student Ranger Program provides 48 young adults with training and employment opportunities in B.C.’s parks and protected areas.

Indigenous students are also encouraged to apply as the program has a 30 percent Indigenous hiring target.

- Advertisement -

Funded by the federal and provincial governments, the Student Ranger Program offers hands-on work experience through a variety of projects related to conservation, recreation, community outreach and Indigenous relations.

Twelve crews made up of four student rangers will be located throughout the province in communities such as Fort St. John, Prince George, and Williams Lake.

Applications are being accepted until February 23, 2020.

Advertisement

To apply and for more information, you can visit the Province’s website.