Author Tony Warriner launches book tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local Pastor for the Evangel Downtown, Tony Warriner has written ‘Boondock Church’ Small Town Massive Potential and will be hosting its book launch tonight.

It was after a successful response to a blog challenge Warriner accepted back in approx 2013, the series titled ‘Things a Pastor should not say’ garnered traction with people and paved the way for his next project.

In 2014, Warriner started his new project wanting it to be about the small-town church. Warriner would describe how as a Pastor in a small town, he was unable to find relatable reference material to help his church grow. Materials were marketed to large city churches and their perspectives.

Warriner, his wife and four children have lived in Fort St. John for the past 17 years. They are here because they love the town and want to be here. In this time the development and growth of the Evangel Downtown Church has been a really good journey as a church success story shares Warriner.

As he goes on to share a lot of what is in the book comes from the story of how the church developed in Fort St. John. Warriner wanted to show how Church can be done in an innovative way.

The book is split into two parts, Warriner sharing that it is relevant to anyone and you don’t have to be in Church, as it speaks to people committed to being in a small town.

The second part of the book, Warriner shares is a fun approach to church. It could be offensive to some people in church, “as I intentionally write with an edge,” said Warriner.

Warriner feels the Church needs to make a difference in people’s lives.

Tonight, Friday, January 3rd, 2020 from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm the book launch is being held at the Evangel Downtown located at 10040 100th Street. Signed books are available for purchase for $20 with all payment methods accepted at the event.

Boondock Church – Small Town Massive Potential is also available on amazon.ca and a Kindle version coming in February.

To view the book launch FB Event page; CLICK HERE

To view Tony Warriner’s website; CLICK HERE