PINE PASS, B.C. – Drivebc has posted Highway 97 in both directions will be affected by Avalanche deposit removal north of the Pine Pass Summit.

Drivebc posted; Highway 97, in both directions. Avalanche deposit removal between Clearwater FSR and Willow Creek FSR for 7.6 km (22 to 30 km north of Pine Pass Summit). Until Thursday, January 9th, 2020 at 1:00 PM MST. Southbound lane closure. Northbound lane closure. Expect 15-minute delays.

