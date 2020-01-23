Avalanche Warning for the North Rockies

NORTH ROCKIES, B.C. – Avalanch warnings for the North Rockies include new snow falling with wind and warm temperatures will continue to promote wind slab formation in exposed terrain over the next few days.
Warning from Avalanche Canada is valid from Wednesday, January 22nd, to Thursday, January 23rd, 2020.
On Monday there were reports of numerous natural wind slab and cornice triggered avalanches running to size 2 in the alpine on a variety of aspects. See this MIN post for more details, shares Avalanche Canada.
There have also been a number of glide cracks that failed naturally as very large avalanches in the Torpy area recently. Glide cracks are seemingly unpredictable and need to be given a wide berth. There are some great photos on the PGBCSki FB page. Mild temperatures this week could increase the sensitivity of persistent and glide slabs.
According to Avalanche Canada, recent snow has settled with warm temperatures and been blown around by wind from various directions, resulting in wind slabs on all aspects at and above treeline. A weak layer of surface hoar buried in late December remains a concern. The layer has been found across much of the North Rockies region, but it has only become a problem in particular areas, such as around McBride and the McGregors/Torpy. It seems to be most prevalent in sheltered treeline features 50 to 150 cm below the surface.
Weather Forecast
THURSDAY: Flurries, accumulation 5-15 cm, moderate wind from the southwest, freezing level up to 1500 m and alpine high temperatures around -2 C.
FRIDAY: Scattered flurries, moderate to strong wind from the southwest, freezing level up to 1600 m and alpine high temperatures around -2 C.
SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy, moderate to strong wind from the southwest, freezing level up to 1500 m and alpine high temperatures around -3 C.
