Avalanche Warning for the North Rockies

THURSDAY: Flurries, accumulation 5-15 cm, moderate wind from the southwest, freezing level up to 1500 m and alpine high temperatures around -2 C.

FRIDAY: Scattered flurries, moderate to strong wind from the southwest, freezing level up to 1600 m and alpine high temperatures around -2 C.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy, moderate to strong wind from the southwest, freezing level up to 1500 m and alpine high temperatures around -3 C.

