B.C. confirms first case of corona virus in the Province

VANCOUVER, B.C. – B.C.’s provincial health officer has confirmed the first case of coronavirus.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, says the B.C. Centre for Disease Control has confirmed a positive test for the coronavirus. Analyses from the National Medical Laboratory in Winnipeg confirmed the test results Wednesday afternoon.

The person is a male in his forties and a resident in the Vancouver Coastal Health region. He regularly travels to China for work and was in Wuhan city on his most recent trip. He returned to Vancouver last week and had an onset of symptoms after his return.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, he followed public health messaging, contacted a primary health-care provider to notify them that he had travelled to Wuhan city, was experiencing symptoms and would be coming for assessment and care.

Public health officials are in regular contact with the individual and a small number of close contacts. He is in isolation at home.

Dr. Henry says “It is not necessary for the general public to take special precautions beyond the usual measures recommended to prevent other common respiratory viruses during the winter period. Regular handwashing, coughing or sneezing into your elbow sleeve, disposing of tissues appropriately and avoiding contact with sick people are important ways to prevent the spread of respiratory illness generally.”