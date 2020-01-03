Sports

Bantam Trackers struggle with games two and three at KIBIHT

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ RCMP seek public’s assistance with an aggravated assault investigation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP is requesting the public's assistance with an aggravated assault...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Peace Country Pickleball holding Introduction to Pickleball Clinic this Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace Country Pickleball will be holding an Introduction to Pickleball Clinic this Sunday, January...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Bantam Trackers struggle with games two and three at KIBIHT

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers are currently in Kamloops for the Kamloops International Bantam...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers are currently in Kamloops for the Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament.

After winning game one of the Tournament on Wednesday, January 1, the Trackers have not had the best of luck since that game.

For game two, on Thursday, the Trackers took on the North Zone Kings.

- Advertisement -

This game was close throughout, eventually leading to some overtime. Despite a strong play, the Trackers were unable to win as they fell 3-2 to the Kings.

Then for game three, on Friday morning, the Trackers would go on to face the Balgonie Prairie Storm.

In that game, the Trackers only managed to score one goal, falling a heavy loss of 5-1 to the Prairie Storm.

Up next, the Bantam Trackers will be having a rematch tonight, Friday, against the Prairie Storm in the quarter-finals of the Tournament. Puck drop is 5:00 p.m. PST.

Previous articleWestern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit looking to return stolen property
Next articlePeace Country Pickleball holding Introduction to Pickleball Clinic this Sunday

More Articles Like This

Peace Country Pickleball holding Introduction to Pickleball Clinic this Sunday

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace Country Pickleball will be holding an Introduction to Pickleball Clinic this Sunday, January 5, at the District of...
Read more

Skate with the Huskies at Pomeroy Sport Centre on January 12

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies will be returning once again to the Pomeroy Sport Centre for 'Skate with the...
Read more

Fort St John Huskies to host Salute to Seniors game on January 11

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies will be host to a special home game on Saturday, January 11, as they...
Read more

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers on the road this weekend to Peace River

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers will be on the road this weekend to kick off the new year. This...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv