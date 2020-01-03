Bantam Trackers struggle with games two and three at KIBIHT

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers are currently in Kamloops for the Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament.

After winning game one of the Tournament on Wednesday, January 1, the Trackers have not had the best of luck since that game.

For game two, on Thursday, the Trackers took on the North Zone Kings.

This game was close throughout, eventually leading to some overtime. Despite a strong play, the Trackers were unable to win as they fell 3-2 to the Kings.

Then for game three, on Friday morning, the Trackers would go on to face the Balgonie Prairie Storm.

In that game, the Trackers only managed to score one goal, falling a heavy loss of 5-1 to the Prairie Storm.

Up next, the Bantam Trackers will be having a rematch tonight, Friday, against the Prairie Storm in the quarter-finals of the Tournament. Puck drop is 5:00 p.m. PST.