BC Assessment makes presentation to Council

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Scott Sitter, Assessor of the Northern B.C. Region for BC Assessment made a presentation on the 2020 Assessment Role to Council.

In the presentation, Sitter spoke about the 2020 Assessment Role by speaking on the topics of Valuation, Classification, the Assessment Cycle, Assessments & Taxes as well as the website for BC Assessment.

Sitter explained the cycle and key dates that make the Assessment cycle, this is important to determine what the outcome of the assessment is for properties.

Then Sitter expressed where the values of Median Single Family Dwellings were in Fort St. John compared to other areas of the Province. In 2019, Fort St. John saw homes valued at $319,000 and now $313,500 in 2020. Now down -2 percent whereas Dawson Creek had a further decrease in value at -5 percent with homes in 2019 at $253,300 and now $241,350 in 2020.

Some areas such as Kitimat saw a 41 percent change with homes in 2019 valued at 235,000 to 332,000 in 2020.

Further in the presentation, Sitter went over the importance and the information available for residents on the website by registering for free.

The website offers information on understanding the process and interactive maps that allow you to access detailed information on properties by visiting; https://www.bcassessment.ca/.