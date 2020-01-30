BC COS signs historic partnership with Halfway River First Nation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has signed a historic partnership with the Halfway River First Nation.

According to the COS, this partnership with Halfway River will help to ensure natural resources, fish and wildlife in their remote northern lands are protected.

The COS says a dedicated Halfway River First Nation Conservation Officer will be placed in this first-of-a-kind position to assist with human-wildlife conflict reports and patrols.

Funded by Halfway River, this unique arrangement sets out a wide swath of land, west of the Alaska Highway and east of the Rocky Mountains, that the Band has identified as its ‘critical areas.’

The Conservation Officer Service expects this five-year position to start in the Spring.