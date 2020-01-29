NewsRegionalSite C

BC Hydro conducting controlled burning of debris

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Chetwynd RCMP investigate use of counterfeit currency

CHETWYND, B.C. - Chetwynd RCMP have been receiving multiple reports of counterfeit Canadian money being passed around in the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP charge 37 people with solicitation offences

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP say they have arrested and charged 37 people following an enforcement initiative,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Northern Development introduces Business Development Internship program

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Development Initiative Trust has announced that it has established the Business Development Internship program. According...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of the Site C Project, B.C. Hydro says more controlled burning of debris will be taking place this week, January 29 to February 1.

According to B.C. Hydro, the locations of where burning will be taking place include:

  • North bank of Peace River between Tea Creek and Bear Flats
  • Cache Creek drainage
  • Site C dam site, near Fort St. John
  • Western end of transmission line corridor, southeast of Hudson’s Hope

B.C. Hydro says burning can only occur in the fall and winter months during a specific weather condition, known as a venting window.

- Advertisement -

A venting window means that there is enough positive atmospheric pressure and airflow to disperse smoke.

For more information, you can visit the Site C Project website.

Previous articleTravel warning issued for Hwy 97 between Chetwynd and Prince George
Next articlePoll shows British Columbians support LNG

More Articles Like This

Chetwynd RCMP investigate use of counterfeit currency

News Scott Brooks - 0
CHETWYND, B.C. - Chetwynd RCMP have been receiving multiple reports of counterfeit Canadian money being passed around in the community. Friday, January 24, RCMP say...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP charge 37 people with solicitation offences

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP say they have arrested and charged 37 people following an enforcement initiative, targeting criminal activities in the...
Read more

Northern Development introduces Business Development Internship program

News Scott Brooks - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Development Initiative Trust has announced that it has established the Business Development Internship program. According to Northern Development, this newly...
Read more

Indigenous young people file complaints after Victoria police arrests

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — British Columbia's police complaints commissioner says it has received several complaints about use of force by Victoria police during the arrests of...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv