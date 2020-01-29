BC Hydro conducting controlled burning of debris

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of the Site C Project, B.C. Hydro says more controlled burning of debris will be taking place this week, January 29 to February 1.

According to B.C. Hydro, the locations of where burning will be taking place include:

North bank of Peace River between Tea Creek and Bear Flats

Cache Creek drainage

Site C dam site, near Fort St. John

Western end of transmission line corridor, southeast of Hudson’s Hope

B.C. Hydro says burning can only occur in the fall and winter months during a specific weather condition, known as a venting window.

A venting window means that there is enough positive atmospheric pressure and airflow to disperse smoke.

For more information, you can visit the Site C Project website.