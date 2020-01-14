BC Hydro sees record-breaking electricity consumption during recent cold snap

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro is reporting record-breaking usage of electricity during the cold snap that is being experienced by most of the province.

According to B.C. Hydro, on January 13, a new record for peak hourly demand was reached with a consumption of 10,302 megawatts.

This beats the previous record of 10,194 megawatts that was set in January 2017.

With below-freezing temperatures and more snow expected over the coming days, B.C. Hydro says the demand for electricity is expected to remain high, and are expecting peak loads between 9,800 and 10,600 megawatts.

In order to avoid a high-priced bill, B.C. Hydro is reminding costumers that setting the thermostat at an ideal temperature based on time of day can help reduce wasted electricity and cut down on your hydro bill.