BC Hydro to conduct controlled burning of debris this weekend

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of the Site C Project, B.C. Hydro says more controlled burning of debris will be taking place this weekend, January 11 and 12, in the eastern reservoir area.

According to B.C. Hydro, the locations of where burning will be taking place, within the eastern reservoir area, include:

  • Moberly River drainage
  • Between Wilder Creek and Bear Flats
  • Cache Creek

Debris that cannot be removed, mulched or chipped is burned.

B.C. Hydro says burning can only occur in the fall and winter months during a specific weather condition, known as a venting window.

A venting window means that there is enough positive atmospheric pressure and airflow to disperse smoke.

For more information, you can visit the Site C Project website.

