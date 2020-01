DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The BC Oil and Gas Commission tweeted about a fire at a tourmaline plant.

On Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 at 11:08 am the tweet said;

We are aware of a small fire at a Tourmaline plant off Sweet Water Rd., 16 km north of Dawson Creek. The site has been evacuated, the fire is out and our inspectors are on site. The cause of the incident is now under investigation.