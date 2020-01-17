BC Oil & Gas Commission finds CCPA report on fracking near Peace River dams “selective”

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission has released a statement responding to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives’ call for an immediate ban on fracking near Peace River dams.

The OGC says they have been working closely with B.C. Hydro since 2009 when the Commission undertook a study into any possible interactions between oil and gas development and the Peace Canyon Dam.

Since then, the Commission says they have taken a leading role in the management and mitigation of induced seismicity since first identifying it in 2012.

The OGC feels that the report from the CCPA published on January 9, 2020, is selective when it comes to including references to some of the work the Commision has done in identifying and managing this issue.

According to the OGC, they continue to work with NRCAN, Geoscience B.C. and others in improving prediction and mitigation of events and remain in constant contact with B.C. Hydro to ensure the safety of all operations.

Further information can be found on the OGC’s website.