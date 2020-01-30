BC SPCA North Peace Branch and Urban Systems join for calendar Fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC SPCA North Peace Branch with the help of Urban Systems is doing a calendar fundraiser and seeks high-resolution images of pets adopted from the SPCA to be featured.

Urban Systems have offered to design and print a 2021 Calendar of adopted SPCA pets including covering all materials and printing. 100 percent of the proceeds raised by the sale of the calendars will go directly back to the animals in need at the North Peace SPCA.

The team at Urban Systems is looking for high-resolution images of adopted pets from the SPCA with any stories you would like to include with the image.

The SPCA shares they are always looking for updates and want to shine the light on the importance of adoption.

Urban Systems will be selecting the ‘winners’ for each month and those chosen will receive a free calendar for their participation.