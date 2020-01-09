BC SPCA Whips Up Recipe Book for Treat Week™

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The BC SPCA is releasing a special recipe book to inspire bakers and animal lovers to get involved in Treat Week™, for this year’s fundraiser.

The annual Treat Week fundraiser runs from February 24th to March 1st, 2020, an opportunity for animal lovers around the province to make, bake or buy treats and give them away in exchange for a donation.

The BC SPCA shares, this year, participants who kick-off their fundraising with a self-donation of $25 or more will receive a special gift. These donators will receive an e-book containing both sweet and savoury recipes from some of BC’s best chefs, restaurants, and bloggers.

“We have such a great line-up of well-known food experts contributing to this and we are very grateful for their involvement,” says BC SPCA’s Tess Repenning. “There is definitely something here to tempt every taste bud.”

For participants who register at www.treatweek.ca before Friday, January 31 and raise $50 will also be entered in the early bird draw to win a KitchenAid stand mixer donated by Coast Appliances. For corporate donors who raise over $500 during the campaign will be entered to win a special prize that will be announced in the coming weeks.

“It’s amazing to see so many individuals, families, and businesses involved in Treat Week,” says Repenning. “Last year we raised over two-hundred thousand dollars to help some of the province’s most vulnerable animals. It is a really important fundraiser for us and we’re so grateful for those that choose to support the animals in this way.”

Funds that are raised from Treat Week are used by the BC SPCA to find homes for abandoned, neglected or abused animals, and provide emergency care to injured animals.

The following are ways to get involved and help;

Register for FREE at treatweek.ca

Customize your Personal Fundraising Page online and ask your friends, family and colleagues to support your fundraising efforts.

Send your friends and family an email through your fundraising page, encouraging them to show their support by donating online.

Plan your Treat Week event for home, work, school or wherever you think people would love to indulge in treats.

Hold your Treat Week Party between Feb. 24 and March 1 or any day in January or February that works for you.

Bake, make, decorate and eat!

The book includes recipes for;

Rhubarb and Cherry Crisp from The Great Canadian Baking Show Judge, Bruno Feldeisen

Grilled Peppers from celebrity chef Jefferson Alvarez

Baked Vanilla Donuts from @sweetandsimplekitchen blogger Kristie Pryor

Banana Cake with Chocolate Ganache from blogger turned bakery-owner, Fanny Lam of Oh Sweet Day

The BC SPCA suggests visiting treatweek.ca to create your own recipe for ending animal cruelty.