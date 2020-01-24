News

BC Winter Games requires more volunteers before February 8th, 2020

By Tracy Teves

Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Winter Games are a month away and more volunteers are required before the February 8th, 2020, cut off date.

2020 BC Winter Games INT Jan 22

Pat and Tracy with the 2020 Fort St. John BC Winter Games stopped by to tell us about more volunteer opportunities with the BC Winter Games.Time is running out to register to be a volunteer! Check out www.bcwintergames.ca and click"Volunteer Now" to get registered.

Posted by Energeticcity.ca on Wednesday, 22 January 2020

The Accommodation section for the BC Winter Games is still seeking volunteers to help as Dorm Hosts who are like persons working the front end desk at a hotel to greet people and show them where to go.

Pat from the BC Winter Games says this is not a hard job yet it is time-consuming.

Volunteers are also required to be Host for the hospitality room where persons stay in the rooms in the evening and the holding area once the athletes check out.

Pat goes on to share people are doing good at volunteering and hopes more will come forward so the final preparations can be worked out for the games.

Over 1300 have signed up to volunteer.

Pat urges people to help out to make this a really positive experience for the athletes and be apart of something big in Fort St. John.

This is a great experience and rewarding for volunteers yet they will also receive a toque, a lanyard and a pin. As well as the opportunity to attend the Volunteer Appreciation Night on the 24th.

For a direct link to Volunteer; CLICK HERE 

Pat shares there is flexibility in shifts

.

