BC Winter Games Society accepting nominations for ProMOTION Plus Leadership Award

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Winter Games Society is now accepting nominations the ProMOTION Plus Leadership Award.

This Award was created by ProMOTION Plus, in conjunction with the B.C. Games Society and the 2020 B.C. Winter Games Host Society and serves to promote opportunities in sport for girls and women in British Columbia.

Nominations can be made for girls and women that have challenged the traditional limits in physical activity and sport.

The deadline to submit a nomination is January 24, 2020.

The ProMOTION Plus Leadership Award will be handed out on February 21 during the 2020 B.C. Winter Games in Fort St. John.

For more information and to make a nomination, you can contact Cheryl Montgomery by sending an email to info@fsjchamber.com.

