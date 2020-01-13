NewsRegional

BCNREB sees decrease in real estate sales during 2019

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Northern Real Estate Board has released a report highlighting a review in year-end sales for 2019.

According to the Real Estate Board, its members had reported 4,748 property sales worth $1.5 billion in 2019, down from 2018 sales of 5,125 worth $1.5 billion.

The Real Estate Board’s report says house sales fell in Northern B.C. by 6.1 percent in 2019 due in part to a struggling B.C. forestry sector and an uncertain environment for global trade.

In Fort St. John, 501 properties with a value of $179.3 million sold in 2019, down from 524 properties worth $203.9 million that sold in 2018.

Despite the decrease in sales, the Real Estate Board notes that, by the end of December, there were 566 properties of all types available in the Fort St. John area, up from the 544 properties at the end of 2018.

