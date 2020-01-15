News

BCUC to hold draft report workshop for the Indigenous Utilities Regulation Inquiry

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The British Columbia Utilities Commission is holding a draft report workshop for the Indigenous Utilities Regulation Inquiry this Friday, January 17, at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

The Indigenous Utilities Regulation Inquiry was directed to explore and seek feedback on a number of important questions, including ownership and operation of the utility and if Indigenous utilities should be regulated.

In June and July 2019, the Utility Commission held a series of Community Input Sessions throughout B.C. to hear comments on the issues raised in the Inquiry.

The final report describing the results of consultations undertaken and its findings and recommendations must be submitted to the Government no later than April 30, 2020.

The draft report workshop is taking place this Friday, at 10:00 a.m., at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

For more information, you can visit the BCUC’s website.

