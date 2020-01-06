Beaverlodge RCMP investigation of collision results in charges

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – Beaverlodge RCMP have laid charges following an investigation into a collision.

According to RCMP, on December 25, at approximately 6:35 p.m., they responded to a 9-1-1 call of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 43, north of Beaverlodge.

RCMP, EMS, and Fire responded to the location.

Police say two occupants of an SUV were taken to hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries. The male driver, the lone occupant of a truck, left the scene on foot. Police located the male and he was arrested.

51-year-old James David “Troy” Richards, of Goodfare, Alberta has been charged with the following:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm

Operation while impaired

Operation while impaired over 80 mg% causing bodily harm

Failure to stop after accident

Overtake and pass vehicle when unsafe

Drive carelessly

Operate motor vehicle without holding subsiding operator’s licence

Richards is scheduled to appear at the Grande Prairie Provincial Court on February 10, 2020.