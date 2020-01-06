Beaverlodge RCMP investigation of collision results in charges

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – Beaverlodge RCMP have laid charges following an investigation into a collision.
According to RCMP, on December 25, at approximately 6:35 p.m., they responded to a 9-1-1 call of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 43, north of Beaverlodge.
RCMP, EMS, and Fire responded to the location.
- Advertisement -
Police say two occupants of an SUV were taken to hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries. The male driver, the lone occupant of a truck, left the scene on foot. Police located the male and he was arrested.
51-year-old James David “Troy” Richards, of Goodfare, Alberta has been charged with the following:
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm
- Operation while impaired
- Operation while impaired over 80 mg% causing bodily harm
- Failure to stop after accident
- Overtake and pass vehicle when unsafe
- Drive carelessly
- Operate motor vehicle without holding subsiding operator’s licence
Richards is scheduled to appear at the Grande Prairie Provincial Court on February 10, 2020.