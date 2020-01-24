News

Blair Lekstrom resigned Thursday as Liaison to the Premier for Caribou Recovery

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Huskies on the road to play two games this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road for two games this weekend...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

COFI accepting applicants for 2020 Forestry Scholarship

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Council of Forest Industries has announced that it is now accepting applications...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Freezing rain warning issued for Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Grande Prairie and area. According to Environment...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Blair Lekstrom resigned yesterday, January 23, from his position as the Community Caribou Liason to Premier John Horgan regarding Caribou Recovery and the Caribou Partnership Agreement.

The letter dated Thursday, January 23rd, 2020, immediately addresses Lekstrom’s resignation from the Liasion position, thanking the Premier for the opportunity to try to find a solution to the Partnership Agreement.

Lekstom goes on to say the Premier did recognize the mistake of negotiating the Agreement behind closed doors for 18 months yet only did so once the agreement was made public.

- Advertisement -

The letter acknowledges there could be no satisfactory solution unless there were changes to the draft agreement which Lekstrom says he advocated for.

Lekstrom shares the only changes he wanted for the agreement was the inclusion of local government within the impacted area by way of text on the agreement. Including the only part that was needed to be removed was in recommendation #6.

Lekstrom expressed how much time he invested in engaging with local government representatives, industry, business, backcountry user groups as well as residents of the region in which he followed up with a report and on June 20th, 2019 Lekstrom and Horgan released that report to the public.

Advertisement

14 recommendations were made by Lekstrom to be more inclusive of those that live and work in the affected area. In a response letter to the Peace River Regional District dated January 16th, 2020, Lekstrom shares, it was clear there was no intention to add text to the draft agreement that would see the inclusion of local government written in.

Being written into the Partnership Agreement as participants at the Caribou Recovery Committee has been the primary request from the local government from the first day Lekstrom became the Liason.

To read the letter; CLICK HERE

Previous articleAlberta landowners urge farmers to cut power to wells with unpaid debts
Next articleMathews Park Frostival this weekend

More Articles Like This

COFI accepting applicants for 2020 Forestry Scholarship

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Council of Forest Industries has announced that it is now accepting applications for the 2020 Forestry Scholarship. According...
Read more

Freezing rain warning issued for Grande Prairie

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Grande Prairie and area. According to Environment Canada, freezing rain is occurring...
Read more

Mathews Park Frostival this weekend

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – Staff of the city of Fort St. John will be hosting the Annual Frostival at Mathews Park Skating Ribbon. Residents...
Read more

Alberta landowners urge farmers to cut power to wells with unpaid debts

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
A group of Alberta landowners is asking farmers and ranchers to fight back against unpaid debts and unreclaimed oil and gas wells by closing valves...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv