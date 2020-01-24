Blair Lekstrom resigned Thursday as Liaison to the Premier for Caribou Recovery

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Blair Lekstrom resigned yesterday, January 23, from his position as the Community Caribou Liason to Premier John Horgan regarding Caribou Recovery and the Caribou Partnership Agreement.

The letter dated Thursday, January 23rd, 2020, immediately addresses Lekstrom’s resignation from the Liasion position, thanking the Premier for the opportunity to try to find a solution to the Partnership Agreement.

Lekstom goes on to say the Premier did recognize the mistake of negotiating the Agreement behind closed doors for 18 months yet only did so once the agreement was made public.

- Advertisement -

The letter acknowledges there could be no satisfactory solution unless there were changes to the draft agreement which Lekstrom says he advocated for.

Lekstrom shares the only changes he wanted for the agreement was the inclusion of local government within the impacted area by way of text on the agreement. Including the only part that was needed to be removed was in recommendation #6.

Lekstrom expressed how much time he invested in engaging with local government representatives, industry, business, backcountry user groups as well as residents of the region in which he followed up with a report and on June 20th, 2019 Lekstrom and Horgan released that report to the public.

Advertisement

14 recommendations were made by Lekstrom to be more inclusive of those that live and work in the affected area. In a response letter to the Peace River Regional District dated January 16th, 2020, Lekstrom shares, it was clear there was no intention to add text to the draft agreement that would see the inclusion of local government written in.

Being written into the Partnership Agreement as participants at the Caribou Recovery Committee has been the primary request from the local government from the first day Lekstrom became the Liason.

To read the letter; CLICK HERE