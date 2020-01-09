News

Cannabis production facility proposed for Fort St John

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At the next City of Fort St. John Council meeting, on Monday, January 13, Council will look at making amendments to a zoning bylaw that will give permission for a cannabis production facility to be built within City limits.

According to City Staff, an applicant, by the name of Dark Tower Holdings, is planning to rezone property at 8004 90 Street to build a 3,200 square-foot cannabis production facility.

The facility would also be used for the processing and packaging of cannabis.

At the moment, the property of interest is listed as light-industrial but the City does not currently allow cannabis production within its limits.

Should Council give first and second readings to the proposed zoning amendment, a Public Hearing will be scheduled for January 27, at 6:00 p.m., at City Hall.

The full request can be found on the City’s website.

