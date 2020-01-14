News

Cannabis Production Facility Public Hearing Scheduled

By Tracy Teves

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Local off-road racers take part in Best in the Desert Parker 250

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Two local off-road racers, Florian and Kade Schwarz, father and son, were recently down...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Cannabis Production Facility Public Hearing Scheduled

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A proposed Cannabis Production Facility will have a Public Hearing at City Hall. At the...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies reschedule Salute to Seniors game for this Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies have rescheduled their Salute to Seniors game for this...
Read more
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A proposed Cannabis Production Facility will have a Public Hearing at City Hall.

At the Regular Council Meeting on Monday, January 13th, 2020 the Zoning Amendment for Bylaw No. 2509, 2020 was introduced and read for the first and second times by title only and a Public Hearing was scheduled for January 27, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers.

Council will look at making amendments to the zoning bylaw that will give permission for a cannabis production facility to be built within City limits.

- Advertisement -

According to City Staff, an applicant, by the name of Dark Tower Holdings, is planning to rezone property at 8004 90 Street to build a 3,200 square-foot cannabis production facility.

The applicant is proposing to construct a 40 ft x 80 ft (12.2 m x 24.4 m) enclosed building
where the cannabis production, processing and packaging would happen.

The proposed use is supported by the OCP and the Zoning Bylaw as it is an intensive indoor form of agriculture, yet it will require security fencing and look similar to that of existing developments within the industrial area.

Advertisement

At the moment, the property of interest is listed as light-industrial but the City does not currently allow cannabis production within its limits.

Now that Council has given the proposed bylaw first and second readings, Legislative
Services will send notification pursuant to Section 464 of the Local Government Act, a sign will be placed on the subject property and Public Hearing scheduled.

 

Previous articleHuskies reschedule Salute to Seniors game for this Sunday
Next articleLocal off-road racers take part in Best in the Desert Parker 250

More Articles Like This

Fort St. John Council proclaims January 26th to February 2nd, Family Literacy Week

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - City Council proclaims January 26th to February 2nd, 2020 as Family Literacy Week in Fort St. John. At the Monday,...
Read more

Encana shareholders vote 90 per cent for name change, Denver HQ move

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Shareholders in Encana Corp. have voted overwhelmingly in favour of the oil and gas company moving its headquarters to Denver from Calgary and changing...
Read more

Small power outage affecting Edgewood Trailer Park

News Adam Reaburn - 0
UPDATE as of 8:58 p.m. - Power has been restored to all but 11 customers in the Edgewood Trailer Park. Update - A BC Hydro...
Read more

Horgan says ‘rule of law applies,’ LNG pipeline will proceed despite protests

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — A natural gas pipeline across northern British Columbia is vital to the region's economic future and it will be built despite the objections of some Indigenous...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv