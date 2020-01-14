Cannabis Production Facility Public Hearing Scheduled

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A proposed Cannabis Production Facility will have a Public Hearing at City Hall.

At the Regular Council Meeting on Monday, January 13th, 2020 the Zoning Amendment for Bylaw No. 2509, 2020 was introduced and read for the first and second times by title only and a Public Hearing was scheduled for January 27, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers.

Council will look at making amendments to the zoning bylaw that will give permission for a cannabis production facility to be built within City limits.

- Advertisement -

According to City Staff, an applicant, by the name of Dark Tower Holdings, is planning to rezone property at 8004 90 Street to build a 3,200 square-foot cannabis production facility.

The applicant is proposing to construct a 40 ft x 80 ft (12.2 m x 24.4 m) enclosed building

where the cannabis production, processing and packaging would happen.

The proposed use is supported by the OCP and the Zoning Bylaw as it is an intensive indoor form of agriculture, yet it will require security fencing and look similar to that of existing developments within the industrial area.

Advertisement

At the moment, the property of interest is listed as light-industrial but the City does not currently allow cannabis production within its limits.

Now that Council has given the proposed bylaw first and second readings, Legislative

Services will send notification pursuant to Section 464 of the Local Government Act, a sign will be placed on the subject property and Public Hearing scheduled.