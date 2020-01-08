CAPP Responds to UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination Declaration

CALGARY, AB – The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) released a response to the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination Declaration.

Capp shares;

‘The statement by the United Nations’ Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination reflects an embarrassing ignorance of Canadian law and consultation processes that have been developed over the past 30 years. Canada has an in-depth consultation process required by law to protect the constitutionally protected rights of Indigenous peoples.

- Advertisement -

All three projects in question underwent extensive review and consultation in accordance with these Canadian laws.

The UN Committee has also failed to recognize that a significant number of Indigenous communities along the route of the Trans Mountain expansion pipeline and all 20 Indigenous communities on the Coastal Gaslink route have exercised their sole discretion in signing agreements with the project proponents.

These projects are vital to those communities in exercising their right to develop their resources and provide jobs and economic opportunities for generations to come.’

– Shannon Joseph, Vice-President of Government Relations, CAPP

The UN’s Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination has urged Canada to stop work on three major resource projects which include the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion until it obtains approval from affected First Nations.

The committee, in a directive last month, says it’s worried that work is going ahead without free, prior and informed consent of Indigenous groups