News

CAPP Responds to UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination Declaration

By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Commercial projects make up City’s construction values for December

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Annual Robbie Burns Dinner at the Legion

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Annual Robbie Burns Dinner is being held at the Legion this year as...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Natural gas pipeline company posts 72-hour notice to clear way in northern B.C.

HOUSTON, B.C. — A natural gas pipeline company has posted an injunction order giving opponents 72-hours to clear the way...
Read more
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

CALGARY, AB – The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) released a response to the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination Declaration.

Capp shares;

‘The statement by the United Nations’ Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination reflects an embarrassing ignorance of Canadian law and consultation processes that have been developed over the past 30 years. Canada has an in-depth consultation process required by law to protect the constitutionally protected rights of Indigenous peoples.

- Advertisement -

All three projects in question underwent extensive review and consultation in accordance with these Canadian laws.

The UN Committee has also failed to recognize that a significant number of Indigenous communities along the route of the Trans Mountain expansion pipeline and all 20 Indigenous communities on the Coastal Gaslink route have exercised their sole discretion in signing agreements with the project proponents.

These projects are vital to those communities in exercising their right to develop their resources and provide jobs and economic opportunities for generations to come.’

– Shannon Joseph, Vice-President of Government Relations, CAPP

The UN’s Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination has urged Canada to stop work on three major resource projects which include the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion until it obtains approval from affected First Nations.

The committee, in a directive last month, says it’s worried that work is going ahead without free, prior and informed consent of Indigenous groups

Previous articleHereditary chiefs say they will protect territory in pipeline dispute
Next articleAlberta petrochemical project cost estimate rises to about $4.9 billion

More Articles Like This

Commercial projects make up City’s construction values for December

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits issued for December 2019. For December,...
Read more

Annual Robbie Burns Dinner at the Legion

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Annual Robbie Burns Dinner is being held at the Legion this year as a way to remember the...
Read more

Natural gas pipeline company posts 72-hour notice to clear way in northern B.C.

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
HOUSTON, B.C. — A natural gas pipeline company has posted an injunction order giving opponents 72-hours to clear the way toward its work site in...
Read more

Alberta petrochemical project cost estimate rises to about $4.9 billion

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — The cost of a petrochemical project near Edmonton designed to turn propane into plastic pellets to be shipped to manufacturers around the world has risen...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv