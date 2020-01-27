Cariboo Cougars drop pair of games over weekend in Burnaby

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Cariboo Cougars were in Burnaby over the weekend, January 25 and 26, as they took on the Vancouver Northeast Chiefs.

In both games, the Chiefs beat the Cougars 3-2 on Saturday and 5-4 on Sunday.

The Cougars have now lost five of their past six contests in the B.C. Hockey Major Midget League.

- Advertisement -

The Cougars now have a season mark of 18-10-1-1 and sit in fifth place in the 11-team league.

Up next, the Cougars will be in Kelowna this weekend for a BCHMML showcase event. The Cats will skate in a pair of games against the ninth-place South Island Royals.