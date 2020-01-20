Sports

Cariboo Cougars earn weekend split at Winter Classic over Vancouver Northwest Hawks

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Cariboo Cougars were in Fort St. James this past weekend, January 18 and 19, for the B.C. Hockey Major Midget League Winter Classic.

This was the second Winter Classic for the Cougars to take part in.

On Saturday, the Cougars took on the Vancouver Northwest Hawks at the Ernie Sam Memorial Arena, an open-air facility, located in Fort St. James.

In this game, dubbed the ‘Winter Classic’, the Cougars fell 2-0 to the Hawks.

Then on Sunday afternoon, the Cougars would once again take on the Hawks but this time at the indoor rink, Fort Forum.

In that game, the Cougars managed to skate away with a 7-4 victory over the Hawks.

For both games, the Cougars wore throwback Cariboo Canucks jerseys.

With the results, the fifth-place Cougars moved to 18-8-1-1 on the season.

The Cougars will be in Burnaby next weekend for a pair of key games against the fourth-place Vancouver Northeast Chiefs.

