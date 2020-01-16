Sports

Cariboo Cougars to take part in Winter Classic this weekend

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John’s John Herrington, along with his team the Cariboo Cougars, will be in Fort St. James this weekend, January 18 and 19, for the B.C. Hockey Major Midget League Winter Classic.

This will be the second Winter Classic for the Cougars and their first game will be taking place on Saturday at 5:30 p.m., against the Vancouver Northwest Hawks at the Ernie Sam Memorial Arena, an open-air facility, located in Fort St. James.

Following Saturday’s game, the Cougars will once again take on the Hawks at Fort Forum on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

The Cougars are currently in fifth place in the 11-team BCHMML, while the Hawks are in second place.

