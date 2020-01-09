CCPA BC calls for immediate ban on fracking near Peace River dams

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. office of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives is calling for an immediate ban on fracking close to B.C. Hydro’s two existing Peace River dams as well as the Site C Project.

The CCPA says fracking should be halted until a full public inquiry determines whether a comprehensive ban is warranted.

According to the CCPA, after reviewing hundreds of documents obtained through a Freedom of Information request, it shows that B.C. Hydro’s Peace Canyon Dam could fail in the aftermath of an earthquake triggered by fracking operations.

In November of 2018, the second-largest fracking-induced earthquake in B.C. was triggered at a fracking operation 20 kilometres from the Site C Project, resulting in a “strong jolt” at the site.

The CCPA is also calling for B.C. Hydro to conduct an immediate threat assessment at the Peace Canyon Dam and undertake all necessary seismic upgrades.