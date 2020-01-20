Centre for Rural Health Research releases findings on health care survey

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Centre for Rural Health Research has released its findings from the recent Rural Evidence Review Survey.

The survey, developed by a review team, is an online survey to learn about rural citizen-patient-community priorities for health care in British Columbia.

According to the Centre, since August 2019, a total of 1,500 responses have been received so far.

From the results collected from the survey, it found that many rural residents have difficulty travelling for care due to geographical and financial boundaries as health care may not be locally available.

The survey also found that even if there is care available locally, care is not being properly provided due to staffing shortages at medical clinics.

The survey is on-going and residents can submit their thoughts through an online survey until March 2021.