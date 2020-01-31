Chamber of Commerce to host Luncheon on Urban Reserves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Speaker Series Luncheon on Tuesday, February 4, at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

The Luncheon will feature guest speakers Dan Penner, of Urban Systems, and Shona Nelson, of Doig River First Nation.

Penner and Nelson will be providing an update on the current status of the Urban Reserve in Fort St. John.

This Luncheon will also be your chance to ask questions and to learn more about what an Urban Reserve is and how it operates compared to a more traditional reserve.

The next Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on urban Reserves is taking place on February 4, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

Tickets are $35.00 for members and $40.00 for non-members.

To register for the Luncheon, you can visit eventbrite.com.