CHETWYND, B.C. – B.C. Hydro is reporting of a power outage in Chetwynd and the surrounding area.

According to B.C. Hydro, the outage is to have occurred at around 1:09 p.m. this afternoon, Monday, January 20.

B.C. Hydro reports that there are approximately 976 customers affected by this outage.

B.C. Hydro says crews are currently on the scene and are investigating the cause of the power outage.

We will provide further updates when they become available.