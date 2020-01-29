Chetwynd RCMP investigate use of counterfeit currency

CHETWYND, B.C. – Chetwynd RCMP have been receiving multiple reports of counterfeit Canadian money being passed around in the community.

Friday, January 24, RCMP say different businesses in Chetwynd had received counterfeit currency.

The RCMP are actively investigating these reports and want the public to be alert when accepting currency.

Some tips to help to identify counterfeit currency include:

Feel the note. Canadian currency has raised ink at different points on each note. If you run your fingernail over the shoulders of the portrait on the bill you should feel that ink.

Look at the note. Genuine bills have a finish that doesn’t scrape off and colours that don’t run when they get wet. The holographic strip should be embedded in the note, not a sticker that can peel off.

Flip the note: The window on each note should have the same colours and details on both sides. It should also have a metallic portrait that mirrors the large face on the bill and changes colour when it’s tilted. The windows also have small numbers that match the value of the note.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, you are being asked to contact the Chetwynd RCMP at 250 788-9221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.