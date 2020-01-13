Chetwynd RCMP recover stolen vehicle, followed by large drug seizure

CHETWYND, B.C. – In the early morning hours of Saturday, January 4, Chetwynd RCMP located a stolen vehicle from Prince George.

According to RCMP, front line officers located the vehicle in the parking lot of a local convenience store with three adult men in the vehicle.

Police say all occupants were arrested without incident and upon further investigation, officers found a large quantity of what is suspected to be crystal meth and cocaine.

The RCMP will be submitting a report to the B.C. Prosecution Services recommending charges of possession of stolen property, breach of probation, and possession of a controlled substance.

All three men are from the Prince George area and are well known to police. They have all been released from police custody, pending a future court date.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is being asked to call Chetwynd RCMP at 250-788-9221 or CrimeStoppers 1-800-222-TIPS.