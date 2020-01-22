Child poverty quite high in Peace Region, according to report

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The First Call: B.C. Child and Youth Advocacy Coalition’s Child Poverty Summary Report for 2019 has been released.

According to the Coalition’s report, approximately one in six children living in the Peace River Regional District are experiencing poverty, which is about 2,770 children or 17 percent of the local youth population, which just sits at two percent below the Provincial average.

From that percentage of youth experiencing poverty in the Region, there is a seven percent poverty rate for a child in couple-parent families and a 52 percent poverty rate for children in lone-parent families.

The Provincial average for child poverty sits at 19 percent, which is slightly higher than the national average of 18.6 percent.

Information collected for the report is based on data from Statistics Canada.