Christmas tree drop-off begins today

By Tracy Teves

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The annual Christmas tree drop off has begun today.

From Friday, January 3rd to Monday, January 13th, 2020, bring your Christmas tree down to the green space between the museum and Parkour park in Centennial Park.

To access this area, use the road going to the museum.

City staff remind you to make sure all tree decorations have been removed, such as tinsel and plastic.

Collected trees will then be repurposed at the High On Ice Winter Festival, and composted afterwards.

For more information contact the Fort St. John Visitor Centre at 250.785.452

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE 

