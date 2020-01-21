City Council presents the Salvation Army with $75,000 Grant

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council presented the Salvation Army Food Bank with $75,000 in funding from the Community Support Grant (CSG) Program.

The funds will be used to support the Salvation Army’s food hub programs which include the food bank, school lunch programs and other food services directed to the community of Fort St. John.

Tuesday, January 21st, 2020, Mayor Lori Ackerman, Councillor Becky Grimsrud and Tony Zabinsky presented a cheque for $75,000 to Cameron Eggie, Executive Director of the Salvation Army Northern Centre of Hope.

“We know there have been many workers and families affected by the recent indefinite closures and temporary curtailments. The Salvation Army has seen a considerable increase of families accessing their programming over the past year and directing funding to the Salvation Army will ensure those directly impacted have access to healthy food, one of the basics of life,” said Mayor Lori Ackerman.

“We are grateful for the support of the vital programs that we offer in Fort St. John. It’s imperative that our Community & Family Services Food Bank stays open to the public and continues to offer healthy food options to everyone in need. As the need for our services increase, so must our resources. This donation helps to ensure that we meet the growing need,” said Cameron Eggie

Fort St. John has been affected by a change in mill operations with an indefinite closure of the Peace Valley OSB Mill. The Salvation Army services approximately 1200 residents of Fort St. John representing 500 families. The Salvation Army has documented a 28% increase in the number of families visiting their centre from 2018 to 2019.

According to the Salvation Army, they believe the recent increase of residents accessing their services can be directly related to the recent forestry crisis.