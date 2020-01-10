City Council talks 2020 Budget at next Committee of the Whole meeting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council will be discussing the 2020 Budget at the first Committee of the Whole meeting in January.

Fort St. John has a Capital Budget and an Operating Budget. Capital purchases are tangible items such as buildings, roads, sewer lines, and equipment. The Operating Budget covers the cost of running the city such as labour, insurance, heating, and other expenses to provide services to residents.

At the Committee of the Whole Meeting on Monday, January 13th, starting at 1 pm, city staff will present to Council the Draft 2020 Budget and 5-year Financial Plan.

To learn more and view the presentations; CLICK HERE

If you are unable to attend the meeting you can watch it; CLICK HERE