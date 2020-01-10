NewsRegional

City of Dawson Creek falls victim to a cyber attack

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The City of Dawson Creek reports that it has been the victim of a cyber attack.

According to City Staff, in the early hours of January 9, the City discovered that it was the victim of a cyber-attack in which the City’s network was illegally accessed and infected with ransomware.

Staff say the malware was able to encrypt a number of City systems, rendering them temporarily unusable.

Staff worked quickly to isolate the attack and to activate a comprehensive cyber incident investigation and response.

The City says the impacted systems were backed up, and all necessary steps are being taken to restore access to systems and files, and to ensure operations and services return to normal as quickly as possible.

The City of Dawson Creek expects to release an update on Monday, January 13.

