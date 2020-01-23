News

City of Fort St John Council to receive presentation on 2020-2024 Operating Budget

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At the next City of Fort St. John Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, January 27, Council will be presented with possible scenarios regarding the City’s Operating Budget for 2020 to 2024.

The Operating Budget covers the day to day operations of the City and does not include capital projects such as construction or road and sewer upgrades.

Based on how much of a fund is needed for the Operating Budget, Council will then determine if the tax rate should be increased or kept at the same rate, along with the consideration of other variables.

- Advertisement -

The presentation will also give Council a clear idea of how Fort St. John’s Operating Budget may compare to other similar communities in B.C.

The presentation for the Operating Budget takes place this Monday, January 27, at 1:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

