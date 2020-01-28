City of Fort St John to hold public meeting for draft 2020 Capital and Operating budgets

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will be holding a public meeting on February 10 regarding the City’s draft Capital and Operating budgets for 2020.

According to City Staff, starting at 5:00 p.m., an informal drop-in will be taking place in Council Chambers where you can view display panels about the budget and have a casual discussion with city staff and council.

Then following the informal drop-in, at 6:00 p.m., a public meeting will be held where General Manager of Corporate Services, David Joy, will give a presentation on the budget.

This public meeting is an opportunity for you to make comments or ask questions about the budget.

The public meeting for the City’s draft Capital and Operating budgets is taking place on February 10 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.