Coastal GasLink President releases statement regarding pipeline dispute

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Coastal GasLink President, David Pfeiffer, released a statement on Monday, January 27, regarding the on-going pipeline dispute.

According to Pfeiffer, his company is reiterating its request to meet and engage with Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs.

Pfeiffer says Coastal GasLink’s first priority is to find a peaceful resolution to the issues at hand and to avoid enforcement of the injunction granted by the courts.

Pfeiffer states that Coastal GasLink is under construction today across Northern British Columbia with over 1,000 people at work.

He also says the project had not been significantly impacted by the blockade and is progressing on schedule for the 2023 in-service date.

Pfeiffer goes on to say that he is pleased with Premier John Horgan’s decision to appoint Nathan Cullen as a liaison between the Province and the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs.

Pfeiffer remains hopeful that the Chiefs will meet with Coastal GasLink and find a peaceful resolution to the current situation.