Energy NewsNewsRegional

Coastal GasLink President releases statement regarding pipeline dispute

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Coastal GasLink President releases statement regarding pipeline dispute

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Coastal GasLink President, David Pfeiffer, released a statement on Monday, January 27, regarding the on-going pipeline...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta premier wants Ottawa to approve Teck mine for benefit of First Nations

CALGARY — Alberta's premier says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to move swiftly to approve the Teck Frontier oilsands mine...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Local swimmer Eric Louie signs with University of Lethbridge Pronghorns

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local Swimmer, Eric Louie, has signed on with the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns swim...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Coastal GasLink President, David Pfeiffer, released a statement on Monday, January 27, regarding the on-going pipeline dispute.

According to Pfeiffer, his company is reiterating its request to meet and engage with Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs.

Pfeiffer says Coastal GasLink’s first priority is to find a peaceful resolution to the issues at hand and to avoid enforcement of the injunction granted by the courts.

- Advertisement -

Pfeiffer states that Coastal GasLink is under construction today across Northern British Columbia with over 1,000 people at work.

He also says the project had not been significantly impacted by the blockade and is progressing on schedule for the 2023 in-service date.

Pfeiffer goes on to say that he is pleased with Premier John Horgan’s decision to appoint Nathan Cullen as a liaison between the Province and the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs.

Advertisement

Pfeiffer remains hopeful that the Chiefs will meet with Coastal GasLink and find a peaceful resolution to the current situation.

Previous articleAlberta premier wants Ottawa to approve Teck mine for benefit of First Nations

More Articles Like This

Alberta premier wants Ottawa to approve Teck mine for benefit of First Nations

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Alberta's premier says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to move swiftly to approve the Teck Frontier oilsands mine north of Fort McMurray. Jason Kenney...
Read more

17th Annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum this week in Prince George

News Scott Brooks - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The 17th Annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum is taking place this week in Prince George. From January 28 to the 30,...
Read more

Former MP Nathan Cullen appointed B.C. liaison in pipeline dispute

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — The British Columbia government has appointed former New Democrat MP Nathan Cullen as a provincial liaison with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in an LNG pipeline...
Read more

Premier appoints provincial liaison with Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan has announced the appointment of a provincial liaison with Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs. According to the Premier,  Nathan Cullen has...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv