Coastal GasLink Statement on RCMP Criminal Investigation

CALGARY, AB – Coastal GasLink released a Statement on the RCMP’s Criminal Investigation regarding security and safety concerns on the Morice West Forest Service Road.

On January 8, 2020, the RCMP issued a news release expressing safety and security concerns following their discovery of hazardous blockades, partly cut trees and stacks of flammable materials and accelerants at locations along the Morice West Forest Service Road.

The RCMP also announced the commencement of a criminal investigation under Section 247 of the Criminal Code in connection with the laying of traps.

Coastal GasLink President David Pfeiffer called the findings extremely disappointing.

“Coastal GasLink respects the rights of individuals to peacefully and lawfully protest so long as their activities do not jeopardize the safety of the public, our employees, our contractors, or the RCMP,” said Mr. Pfeiffer.

“Our primary concern is the safety of all users of this public forestry road, including those who wish to protest our activities. Unlawful actions that put people at risk for serious harm are dangerous, reckless and unacceptable, and do not reflect peaceful protest.”

“Once again, I invite Chief Namox to meet with Coastal GasLink so we can try to find common ground and a mutually agreeable solution that ensures the safety of all involved and that results in a peaceful resolution.”