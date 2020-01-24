NewsRegional

COFI accepting applicants for 2020 Forestry Scholarship

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Council of Forest Industries has announced that it is now accepting applications for the 2020 Forestry Scholarship.

According to COFI, Each year, twelve $1500 entrance scholarships are awarded to students pursuing post-secondary education or training in B.C. in a skilled trades program associated with the forest industry.

President and CEO of COFI, Susan Yurkovich, says the Forest Industry is the backbone of B.C. and that it is important to support the next generation of B.C. forestry professionals.

COFI established its scholarship in 2007 with the goal of encouraging young people in B.C. to choose a professional, technical or trades career in the forest sector.

For more information on eligibility and application requirements, you can visit COFI’s website.

