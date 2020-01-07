Cold spell to hover over Fort St John and Peace Region until mid next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A cold spell is currently hovering over Fort St. John and the Peace Region.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Doug Lindquist, the colder temperatures are expected to linger for the next week or so as an arctic ridge of high pressure is making its way through the region.

As this arctic ridge of high pressure makes it through the Peace, Lindquist says temperatures could drop to -30°C as a daytime high.

Despite this cold spell, Lindquist says the winter temperatures have been above normal so far as December saw an average daytime high of -8°C, compared to the norm of -11°C.

As for the rest of the winter, the seasonal forecast is calling for a mixture of both warmer and colder temperatures for Fort St. John and the Peace Region.