NewsRegional

Cold spell to hover over Fort St John and Peace Region until mid next week

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Cold spell to hover over Fort St John and Peace Region until mid next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A cold spell is currently hovering over Fort St. John and the Peace Region. According...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 adds additional catchment area scenarios ahead of public meeting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 will be holding a special public board meeting on Monday, January...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta fires back at UN committee for criticism of energy megaprojects

EDMONTON, A.B. - Alberta's energy minister says the United Nations is an unelected, unaccountable body that has no business...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A cold spell is currently hovering over Fort St. John and the Peace Region.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Doug Lindquist, the colder temperatures are expected to linger for the next week or so as an arctic ridge of high pressure is making its way through the region.

As this arctic ridge of high pressure makes it through the Peace, Lindquist says temperatures could drop to -30°C as a daytime high.

- Advertisement -

Despite this cold spell, Lindquist says the winter temperatures have been above normal so far as December saw an average daytime high of -8°C, compared to the norm of -11°C.

As for the rest of the winter, the seasonal forecast is calling for a mixture of both warmer and colder temperatures for Fort St. John and the Peace Region.

Previous articleSchool District 60 adds additional catchment area scenarios ahead of public meeting

More Articles Like This

School District 60 adds additional catchment area scenarios ahead of public meeting

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 will be holding a special public board meeting on Monday, January 13, to determine changes to...
Read more

Alberta fires back at UN committee for criticism of energy megaprojects

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. - Alberta's energy minister says the United Nations is an unelected, unaccountable body that has no business criticizing Canada's energy megaprojects. Sonya Savage,...
Read more

Unifor asks members from across Canada to support Regina refinery workers

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
REGINA — The union representing hundreds of Regina Co-op oil refinery workers is asking locals from across Canada to send members to Saskatchewan as a...
Read more

Alberta fires back at UN committee for criticism of energy megaprojects

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Alberta's energy minister says the United Nations is an unelected, unaccountable body that has no business criticizing Canada's energy megaprojects. Sonya Savage, in a statement, says...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv