Cold temperatures continue to loom over Peace Region

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Cold temperatures are continuing to loom over Fort St. John and the Peace Region.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Doug Lindquist, the colder temperatures are expected to linger for another week as an arctic ridge of high pressure continues to make its way through the region.

Despite this, Lindquist says, we can expect temperatures to warm up by mid next week to more tolerable temperatures of near 0°C.

During this cold spell, and as we start to warm up, periods of snow are expected for most of Northeast B.C.

Residents are being reminded to dress accordingly to the weather and drivers are being reminded to adjust their driving according to the conditions.

For further updates on the weather, you can visit Environment Canada’s website.

