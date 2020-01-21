News

Coldest Night of the Year 2020

By Tracy Teves

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Community Bridge is hosting the Annual Coldest Night of the Year walk. A family fun event that raises money for the less fortunate in our community.

Community Bridge would like to send out a reminder to mark February 22nd, 2020 in your calendars to participate and walk in the Coldest Night of the Year Fundraiser.

Registration types for the event are as follows;

  •  Children 0-10: Free to participate (but you’ll need to raise $75 to earn a toque)
  • Youth 11-17: Fundraise $75+ to earn your CNOY toque or pay the $25 registration fee
  •  Adult 18+: Fundraise $150+ to earn your CNOY toque or pay the $25 registration fee
The walk starts and finishes at the Northern Lights College, which can be either a 2 km or 5 km walk from the College to the Credit Union and then back to the college.  This year’s goal is to raise $25,000. These monies continue to help provide high quality, accessible, inclusive, and flexible services for the needy in the Peace Region.

The schedule for the day’s event is as follows;

  • 4 pm: Registration opens
  • 5 pm: Opening Ceremonies
  • 5:15 pm: Walk begins (all distances)
  • 6 pm: Registration closes
  • 6 pm: Meal service begins
  • 8 pm: Route closes, meal service ends

Between 6:00 and 8:00 pm a warm, light meal will be served to all walkers and volunteers.

For more information; CLICK HERE

To view the FB Event page; CLICK HERE

