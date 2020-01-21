Coldest Night of the Year 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Community Bridge is hosting the Annual Coldest Night of the Year walk. A family fun event that raises money for the less fortunate in our community.

Community Bridge would like to send out a reminder to mark February 22nd, 2020 in your calendars to participate and walk in the Coldest Night of the Year Fundraiser.

Registration types for the event are as follows;

Children 0-10: Free to participate (but you’ll need to raise $75 to earn a toque)

The walk starts and finishes at the Northern Lights College, which can be either a 2 km or 5 km walk from the College to the Credit Union and then back to the college. This year’s goal is to raise $25,000. These monies continue to help provide high quality, accessible, inclusive, and flexible services for the needy in the Peace Region.

The schedule for the day’s event is as follows;

4 pm: Registration opens

Between 6:00 and 8:00 pm a warm, light meal will be served to all walkers and volunteers.

For more information; CLICK HERE

To view the FB Event page; CLICK HERE