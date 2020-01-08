News

Commercial projects make up City’s construction values for December

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits issued for December 2019.

For December, the value of construction was $5.165 million with five permits issued.

The largest project on the list is for a commercial project for the construction of the new Co-Op Service Station, located at 11432 100 Street, with a dollar value of $4.0 million and a permit value of $20,000.

The construction value for commercial projects during December was $5.125, while garage/renovation projects were valued at $40,000.

In comparison to 2018, the overall construction value of the projects is up from $44.1 million to $57.6 million.

The number of permits issued in 2019 is down to 106 when compared to a year ago at 112.

You can view the full December 2019 building permit report on the City’s website.

