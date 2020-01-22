Community Bridges ‘Daddy and Me’ Kindermusik on Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Community Bridge is hosting Kindermusik for this Saturday’s Daddy and Me program.

All male caregivers (Father, Uncle, Grandfather) and children 0-6 years of age can participate Saturday, January 25th, 2020 from 10:00 am to Noon at Simply Music located 9013 100th Ave, Fort St. John.

- Advertisement -

The ‘Daddy and Me’ program is an event for all male caregivers to connect with their children in an informal and relaxed environment while meeting other male givers in the community. The events help promote positive father involvement and strengthen the father-child relationship. They also create an awareness of community resources.

The Community Bridge’s ‘Daddy and Me’ program continues due to funding from Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Shell Canada.

If you would like more information please contact Rosalyn; 250-785-6021 ext. 257.