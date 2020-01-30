Community Services gave a Capital Project update to City Council

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At the last Committee of the Whole meeting Community Services gave an update on the Capital Project progress to Council.

On Monday. January 27th, 2020 Moira Green the General Manager of Community Services and Jennifer Decker, Manager of Economic Development presented a brief update on three capital projects, the Festival Plaza, Kin Park and Surerus Park and the Woodlawn Cemetery.

The city is waiting on grant funding for the Festival Plaza from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure grant, which can cover up to 73.33 percent of eligible project funding. The city has been awarded a $50,000 grant through the Northern Development Initiative Trust.

The estimated cost of construction from 2019 is approximately $2.6 million. This is the estimate that was used for the grant application, for the construction of all elements included in the project.

Kin and Surerus Parks will tentatively alternate in construction over the next four years in order to continue to provide service to the community. Concept drawings are still to come in the 2021 Budget year. Work will first begin with 96th Street on the West Side of Kin Park.

Woodland Cemetary has an estimated cost of approximately $880,000 for Phase One with a contingency and engineering at $258,000. The design is ready for design engineering and will be tendered once that is complete.

For more on the Committee of the Whole presentation, you can watch the Council Cast; CLICK HERE